Apple announced iOS 16 at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote this week, and so far, it looks like a winner. It's a much bigger update to iOS than its predecessor, and it could almost make as big of a splash as iOS 14 initially did. While a big slew of new features is coming in iOS 16 this fall, some changes will have a bigger impact than others. Here are some of the most important features of iOS 16 that will brace your best iPhone this fall. Lock Screen customization

Ever since iOS 14, people have been able to give their iPhones a bit of a personal touch by customizing app icons through Shortcuts and adding widgets to the Home screen, all without having to jailbreak the iPhone. Even those who are not usually "tech-savvy" got on board this train, thus creating the "aesthetic AF" trend that spread like wildfire when iOS 14 originally came out. iOS 15 did not add much to the customization front, aside from Focus, but iOS 16 is bringing iOS closer to Android than ever before with Lock Screen customization. The Lock Screen, arguably the screen you probably see the most every time you pick up your phone, has remained stagnant for years. But iOS 16 is finally letting you personalize it by changing the typeface and adding widgets. The Lock Screen wallpaper will now have a multilayered effect for extra depth, with the clock appearing behind a subject in the foreground. I've been clamoring for more customization in iOS for quite some time now, ever since it became possible without jailbreak in iOS 14. Though we still can't simply apply entire themes to our devices in a few taps, being able to change up the Lock Screen is a step in the right direction. The only thing missing is the ability to change the shortcut buttons in the bottom left and right corners. Edit, Undo Send, and Mark as Unread in Messages

Though everyone has wanted an edit feature on Twitter, it looks like Apple beat Twitter to the punch here. iOS 16 is bringing considerable improvements to the Messages app, with the ability to edit messages, undo send, and mark conversations as unread. All three of these are notable features. I often send messages too fast, resulting in ungodly typos. Then when I try to correct myself in a new message, autocorrect keeps messing up what I originally meant to say. Sometimes, I end up spamming the recipient by trying to correct myself repeatedly. With the edit functionality, I'll be able to fix the typo in the original message rather than annoying everyone with multiple messages. And we've all done it — we may have ended up sending a message that we regret and wish we could take it back. iOS 16 gives us this feature, so no more drunken texts in the middle of the night! Or, you know, other things that we don't mean (it happens to the best of us). However, keep in mind that there is a time limit for these two features. I'm hearing that it's about 15 minutes as of the first beta, which I honestly think is too long to edit or delete a message. But once that window of time is up, messages should not be able to be edited or rescinded. Mark as Unread for a conversation thread is also a biggie. I often read an important message, and I need to respond, but I'm busy at the moment. I mean to respond later, but since there is no longer an unread notification, I end up forgetting. So the Mark as Unread feature is finally here, which will help us remind ourselves to respond to a conversation when we can. About time! Multiple stops en route in Maps

Despite most people saying Apple Maps is the worst, I often use it for turn-by-turn directions. Typically, I go from Point A to Point B, but I want to make a few stops along the way on longer road trips. So the new Multistop routing feature is a big deal. With Multistop routing, you can add up to 15 stops along the way. This is perfect for planning out those longer road trips or even if you have to hit up multiple locations while you're out doing some errands for the fastest, most efficient route. You can also use Siri to add more stops on the road, plan out your trip beforehand in macOS Ventura, and sync it back to your iPhone. If you frequently take road trips, this is a game-changing feature. Safety Check is Apple's answer to the AirTag controversy