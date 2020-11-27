Get these Black Friday luggage deals now, and be prepared for your next trip, even if it's not for a while yet! There are some fantastic deals to be had, whether you're looking for high-end luggage or something very inexpensive.

Monos luggage

I'm a huge fan of Monos luggage. I used to always avoid hard-sided luggage because it was so heavy and unwieldy. Not Monos! The aerospace-grade polycarbonate suitcases are lightweight, easy to maneuver, and designed to make travel easier. Thoughtful details include a sturdy telescopic handle, quiet 360-degree swiveling wheels, TSA-approved lock, reverse coil YKK zippers, vegan leather details, and premium materials. Each of the carry-on suitcases fit inside any of the check-in suitcases for easy storage. All of Monos' suitcases come with a limited lifetime warranty and a 100-day satisfaction guarantee.

Every item is marked down on Monos' website now, but use the code BF2020 at checkout for the full discount, up to 50% off the regular price. You won't see the full discount until you use that code at checkout. Prices vary by color.

The Monos Carry-On Pro is truly the carry-on suitcase for professionals. It's sized to fit into most airlines' overhead bins, but it's roomy enough for your travel essentials. A padded compartment for your laptop (including up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro) provides both protection and easy access. Prices vary by color. It retails for $344, so you can get up to 45% off on this suitcase today in the color Stellar White.