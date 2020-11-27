Get these Black Friday luggage deals now, and be prepared for your next trip, even if it's not for a while yet! There are some fantastic deals to be had, whether you're looking for high-end luggage or something very inexpensive.
I'm a huge fan of Monos luggage. I used to always avoid hard-sided luggage because it was so heavy and unwieldy. Not Monos! The aerospace-grade polycarbonate suitcases are lightweight, easy to maneuver, and designed to make travel easier. Thoughtful details include a sturdy telescopic handle, quiet 360-degree swiveling wheels, TSA-approved lock, reverse coil YKK zippers, vegan leather details, and premium materials. Each of the carry-on suitcases fit inside any of the check-in suitcases for easy storage. All of Monos' suitcases come with a limited lifetime warranty and a 100-day satisfaction guarantee.
Every item is marked down on Monos' website now, but use the code BF2020 at checkout for the full discount, up to 50% off the regular price. You won't see the full discount until you use that code at checkout. Prices vary by color.
The Monos Carry-On Pro is truly the carry-on suitcase for professionals. It's sized to fit into most airlines' overhead bins, but it's roomy enough for your travel essentials. A padded compartment for your laptop (including up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro) provides both protection and easy access. Prices vary by color. It retails for $344, so you can get up to 45% off on this suitcase today in the color Stellar White.
The Check-In Suitcase measures a generous 28-by-20.5 inches inside; it's 30-by-21-by-11 inches on the outside. Pack up to three weeks' worth of clothing inside. It weighs just 10.58 pounds and glides so easily on those Hinomoto Lisof Silent Run 360-degree wheels. Regularly $381, the Stellar White is 44% off with the Black Friday promo code BF2020, which must be entered at checkout to register the full discount.
Just looking for some inexpensive luggage to take on your next trip? We've got you covered. Rockland is offering some great Black Friday luggage deals on soft-sided suitcases. Each piece is constructed from heavy-duty 600 denier fabric and is fully lined. This two-piece set includes an upright 19-inch rolling suitcase with skate wheels and a telescopic handle, plus a carry-on tote. You'll find several luggage sets in different configurations (including larger suitcases), and colorways deeply discounted today. This one retails for $46.75 and is 58% off in Black now.
Don't let these Black Friday luggage deals fly away! We have rounded up all the best Apple Black Friday Deals, as well as other Black Friday Deals. We will keep you updated as the deals roll in.
