If you're anything like us, then you might well have hundreds, if not thousands of photos sitting in your camera roll and on your computer that may never see the light of day. Why not take this Black Friday season to get your hands on a photo book to help share those cherished memories? Right now, Mixbook is offering up to 55% off all of its products with this code.
Picture this
Mixbook Photo co.
Get early access to Mixbook's Black Friday sale.
Use code EGIFTBF for 45-55% off all Mixbook's products.
The winner by far in our Best Photo Books roundup, Mixbook offer over 500 starting templates to help users build the perfect photo book. You can follow them for simplicity, or customize them as much as you like to curate them exactly how you like.
Mixbook lets you upload photos directly from sites like Facebook, Google Photos, Instagram, or your PC or phone. Positioning them is as simple as dragging and dropping them onto a template, and there are even built-in editing tools to help you tweak photos right there in the template.
Mixbook also lets you upload your own backgrounds and PNG symbols (if they're a high-enough resolution), and has good tools to help you narrow down your search for a template. You can choose between a book that's landscape, portrait, or square-shaped, adjusting the overall size of the book too. There are also four paper quality options and five different cover options which will alter the price of the book accordingly.
Of course, you can't put a good photobook without good photos, so if you're in the market, be sure to check out our round-up of the Best Black Friday Camera Deals, with savings to be had on DSLR cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, and more. Happy shopping!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
