Apple's iOS 15 launches today, September 20. Unfortunately, not every feature will work on all devices, although they will on the best iPhones currently on the market.

Here's a breakdown of what won't work depending on the circumstances.

iOS 15 restrictions

Certain iOS 15 features won't work on older devices, while others aren't launching until a future iOS 15 update. Among these are the following:

Require Phones with A12 Bionic and later

There are various features in iOS 15 that need the A12 Bionic chip or those produced later to operate, including:

Spatial audio : This heavily anticipated new iOS 15 feature creates a sound field during FaceTime conversations. Your friends' voice is spread out like it's coming from the direction in which they're positioned on the call.

: This heavily anticipated new iOS 15 feature creates a sound field during FaceTime conversations. Your friends' voice is spread out like it's coming from the direction in which they're positioned on the call. Wide Spectrum mode : This second new FaceTime feature adds crispness to every single sound in your call.

: This second new FaceTime feature adds crispness to every single sound in your call. Weather animated backgrounds : The beautifully designed weather animated scenes in the native Weather app in iOS 15 require a little bit of extra processing power.

: The beautifully designed weather animated scenes in the native Weather app in iOS 15 require a little bit of extra processing power. Immersive walking directions : These allow you to see step-by-step directions with augmented reality.

: These allow you to see step-by-step directions with augmented reality. Interactive Globe : The feature showcases mountain ranges, deserts, forests, oceans, and more.

: The feature showcases mountain ranges, deserts, forests, oceans, and more. Detailed new city experience: In Maps, cities like San Francisco and New York include more detail than ever before.

Requires Phones with A12 Bionic and later plus download of speech models

All Siri-based, the following iOS 15 features are limited to newer iPhones that have installed downloaded speech models. This includes on-device speech processing, on-device dictation, continuous dictation, on-device personalization, offline support, and fast on-device processing.

Requires an iPhone Xs or later

Apple is introducing four new types of keys in iOS 15. Home keys allow you to unlock your HomeKit door lock from your Wallet app, while hotel keys do the same with your room at supported lodging locations. All-new office and car keys work in similar ways in supported facilities and vehicles.

Available in the U.S. only

Per Apple, the following healthcare-based iOS 15 features are only supported in the United States: