Black Friday is a great time to pick up a new coffee machine, either for yourself or as a gift for someone special. Nespresso's new line of Vertuo coffee machines takes coffee making in your home to the next level. Building on the previous Nespresso machines, Vertuo uses Centrifusion technology to spin the coffee pod inside the machine whilst it brews for a smoother, creamier taste. I personally one a Vertuo and it is an absolute delight. Whilst Vertuo doesn't have quite as many flavors of coffee to choose from as the original Nespresso lineup, there are still 27 flavors to keep you going meaning you'll be able to find something for everyone, including exciting flavors like Caramel Cookie and Vanilla custard.

Cup o' Joe Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine with aeroccino and coffee Brews six coffee sizes including 5, 8, and 14 ounces, single or double espresso, and a new pour-over style caraffe that's 18 ounces. Delivers optimal in-cup results, and the Vertuo Next is the smartest version yet. Includes coffee bundles. $119.99 $180.00 $60 off See at Amazon

These two Nespresso Vertuo machines are half price compared to their usual value of around $250 from just a couple of weeks ago and offer even further reductions on a recent sale price of $180.

The Nespresso Vertuo lineup is cool for all sorts of reasons. Some capsules offer varying sizes of drink, and the Vertuo uses barcodes on the pods to scan your drink and see how much water it needs to use to make your drink. They also have a super-cool mechanism that catapults pods backward into a recycling tray, so you can collect your empty, used pods and turn them in when you've got enough empty ones.

The Vertuo machines also have built-in cleaning cycles, so at the touch of a button, you can make the machine clean itself, no need to worry about taking it apart and scrubbing it down.

This bundle also comes with Nespresso's Aeroccino milk frother for making lattes and such, as well as 30 capsules in three different flavors to get you started on your Nespresso journey.