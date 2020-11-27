Right now for Black Friday, you can save a ton of money on this range of Ninja's powerful food appliances, including both the Ninja Food Power Pitcher and the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker. As mentioned, there are big discounts to be had, with up to 52% off Ninja's 9-in-1 Cooker, a massive saving of nearly $130 on the original price of $249. The Power Pitcher starts at $95 for food processing that won't break the bank. Check it out below!

Up to 52% off Ninja Black Friday deals Amazon has select Ninja kitchen appliances on sale today for Black Friday, including the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Power Pitcher. Prices are up to 52% off while supplies last. Limited Time Only See at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker line is very similar to the Instant Pot, though of course there are a few differences between the brands. Today's sale includes two different Foodi pressure cookers, including a 9-in-1 model and a 10-in-1 model. Either one can be used as an air fryer, slow cooker, and in several other ways. The 10-in-1 model even features a nesting broil rack. Both feature a capacity of 6.5 quarts so you'll want to keep that in mind when ordering as well. And thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, the 9-in-1 model is now on sale for $119.99 while the 10-in-1 model is down to $124.99.

Meanwhile, the Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher is currently on sale for $94.99, saving you $45 off its regular cost of $140. This 4-in-1 blender can be used as a food processor or to make smoothies, dough, and more. It uses smartTORQUE to power through tough combinations without stalling or needing any help from you. There are even six preset Auto-IQ programs that make mixing extremely easy; just touch the appropriate button and wait for the Power Pitcher to work its magic. It's equipped with a 1400-peak-watt power-dense motor and comes with everything you'll need to get started. You can also save on the version with a hybrid blade edge for $129.99.