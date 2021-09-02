The third season of 'Dickinson' will be its last,

Today, Apple announced that the third and final season of the Peabody Award-winning series will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5, 2021. The first three episodes will premiere together and then one episode will be released every Friday before the series finale on December 24, 2021.

Alena Smith, who wrote, produced, and makes her directional debut in the third season, says that she always envisioned that 'Dickinson' was a three-season series and is glad to have been able to tell the whole story:

"When I set out to make 'Dickinson,' I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America's greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily's relevance and resonance to our society today. In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily's story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can't wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily's coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now. Thank you to Hailee Steinfeld and our entire 'Dickinson' team for making this such an unforgettable creative journey. I'm grateful for my partnership with Apple and can't wait to continue telling more original stories with them in the years ahead."

The third season follows Emily Dickinson through the American Civil War. In addition to the returning cast, the third season will also feature Ziwe, Billy Eichner, and Chloe Fineman.

In the third season, Emily Dickinson's most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past. Starring alongside Steinfeld in the third season of "Dickinson" are returning ensemble cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche and Jane Krakowski, as well as world renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, who will join the show once again as the character of Death. The third season will also feature brand new guest stars including Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, who also joined as a writer, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath; as well as returning favorites Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott, and Will Pullen as Nobody.

The third and final season of 'Dickinson' will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5, 2021.