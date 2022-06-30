What you need to know
- Apple Arcade is getting three new App Store greats in July.
- My Bowling 3D+, Samorost 3+, and Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ will all debut over the next few weeks.
- You'll need an Apple Arcade subscription to play
Apple Arcade subscribers have three new App Store Greats to look forward to in July, with a range of titles making their Apple Arcade debut.
By releasing Apple Arcade versions of popular App Store games, Apple gives gamers the chance to enjoy existing titles with all ads and in-app purchases stripped out. That's always a good thing and the lack of anything that can get in the way of fun is something that makes Apple Arcade games so accessible. Over the course of the next few weeks, subscribers can look forward to My Bowling 3D+, Samorost 3+, and Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ all hitting the App Store.
Let's dive in and see what's coming!
My Bowling 3D+ — July 1
Bowling is always a fun pastime and now you can enjoy it without ever leaving the comfort of your iPad, iPhone or Mac. This title features "3D rigid body physics" for added realism, while gamers will be able to control ball spin, direction, and even their stance to create any shot they need.
The simple drag and swipe interface allows you to pick up and play the game quickly, or alternatively for the more serious bowlers we have included additional features to allow the ball to be positioned and the shot shaped as required.
Samorost 3+ — July 8
Available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Samorost 3+ "follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins." The gorgeous sound is part of the experience here, with stunning artwork helping turn this into more of an experience than just a game.
Earbuds — can we suggest AirPods? — highly recommended!
Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ — July 29
A must for Kingdom Rush fans, this new addition can be played on iPhone, iPad, and Mac and features 14 powerful HEROES, more than 60 deadly enemies, and 30 power upgrades to help players turn their army into the best it can be.
Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game.
All of this and more can be had for your $4.99 per month Apple Arcade subscription. Already paying for Apple Music and other services? Be sure to check out Apple One as a potential way to save some money!
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
