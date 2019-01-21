Amazon has the Apple 10.5-inch 64GB iPad Pro available for $499.99, which is a discount of $150 compared to the normal price. This deal matches the best prices we saw for Black Friday 2018. If you missed out on those discounts, now's your chance. Today's pricing is valid on both the Space Gray and Silver models.

This 2017 model has a beautiful display, a lightning-fast processor, and packs mighty tools into a portable package. It also has faster charging options than its smaller sister, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. With an A10X Fusion chip, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and four speakers, plus cameras that compare to the iPhone 7, this tablet gets you some of the best tech available, and today's price brings it to you for less. It doesn't have all the latest and greatest features; while Apple Pencil is supported, it charges via the tablet's Lightning port. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro doesn't have the ultra-secure Face ID or USB-C like the newest versions do. But unless you want to drop at least $800 on your new tablet, this Amazon discount is going to be right up your alley.

On a personal note, I have the 9.7-inch iPad. I use it mostly for hand lettering, in conjunction with my Apple Pencil and the Procreate app. If I could go back and do it all differently, I'd upgrade to the 10.5-inch version. The bigger screen and faster charging are essential if you plan on creating neat things on your new gadget.

For more details, head to iMore's in-depth review, where this model received 5 out of 5 stars. Don't forget to pick up some fun accessories, like the Apple Pencil, Leather Sleeve, or perhaps a Smart Keyboard.

