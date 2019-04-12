Costco is currently offering its members the latest Apple AirPods for just $139.99, which is $19 cheaper than their current price at Amazon . You can save the same amount on the wireless charging version , too. Note, you will have to be a Costco member to take advantage of these deal, but there are tons of benefits anyway, so you should think about joining. Shipping is $4.99.

The updated version of Apple's true wireless earphones add support for "Hey Siri" and include an all-new Apple-designed H1 chip for more efficient performance, faster connection times, and better battery life. The new AirPods also come with either a standard charging case or the new Wireless Charging Case. At this sale price, you can get the new AirPods for less than the first-gen AirPods are discounted to at Amazon.

If you already have the original AirPods and just want to add wireless charging capabilities, the new Wireless Charging Case is also discounted at Costco. At $69.99 plus shipping, it's a few bucks cheaper at Costco than Amazon right now. Don't forget to grab some protection for the case the AirPods sit in, too.

