The older you get, the harder it is to stay in touch with reading. Books are amazing. They're also bulky, and they can get expensive. Luckily, it's 2018, and you can have an entire library in your back pocket.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is down to $99.99 at Amazon. That's $30 off this recent release, and the most significant price drop in its history. It didn't even go on sale for Black Friday, and there's no telling how long this deal will last. You'll get it before Christmas, too.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest, lightest model yet. It has a built-in adjustable light to help you read at night, and the glare-free screen is easy on your eyes, too. It's waterproof, so you can read at the beach or in the bath. It can connect to your headphones for audiobook listening as well. The battery lasts for weeks at a time, and the display is higher-resolution than the original Kindle. This model also features Bookerly, which is an Amazon-exclusive font that was designed specifically for reading on digital screens. The display does feature special offers on the lockscreen, which are tastefully designed and unobtrusive.

To make things sweeter, Kindle books tend to be extremely affordable, especially when compared to traditional bound books. At least once per week, Thrifter posts a new Kindle book sale, but oftentimes the deals pop up more frequently than that. Prime members also get a free Kindle book each month. With Kindle Unlimited, $10 per month gets you access to thousands of titles for free.

For just $40 more, you can get a Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle with a leather case and a power adapter. This bundle makes a ton of sense if you plan on buying a cover anyway.

Finally, if you're big into audiobooks, you'll want to see this $139 Kindle Paperwhite Audible Bundle. It includes a three-month Audible membership, a Kindle Paperwhite, and a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

Take your new Kindle traveling without weighing down your carry-on. Take it to the gym and distract yourself with something better than TV. Take it to work so you can read on your lunch break without draining your phone's battery. Take it to the kids' soccer practice so you can read in the car instead of scrolling through another endless newsfeed. Take it with you anywhere and fall back in love with reading. This gadget may be small, but it'll do more for your wellness than your other devices, and it'll do it without drastically changing your daily routine.

