Apple just took the wraps off its new, second-gen AirPods. Because of this, we're already starting to see some movement in the price of the first-generation AirPods with a price drop to $147 at Amazon. This isn't the best sale we've ever seen on AirPods, but they have rarely gone on sale outside of the holiday shopping season and its the best offer right now with most other retailers like B&H, Best Buy and Walmart all still maintaining the full retail price.

Apple's first-gen AirPods are powered by the W1 Bluetooth chip, which means they connect easily and have improved sound over Bluetooth. They're ready to use with Apple devices out of the box and can also be easily paired with other devices, like Android phones, tablets, PCs and more. They can detect when you put them in your ears and immediately start working. You can double tap to access Siri or control music playback and they'll last for over 24 hours thanks to the included charging case.

Amazon is showing a shipping date of March 26 for the original AirPods right now — and they keep going in and out of stock — so you probably want to get your order in as soon as possible if you don't want the latest model.

