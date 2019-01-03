Best Buy has the Apple HomePod smart speaker for $249.99 in Space Gray and White. That's $100 off what it goes for at other retailers like B&H and Target and a match for the best deal we saw during last year's holiday season.

If you're invested in the Apple ecosystem, this is the speaker to have. You can use Siri to control various smart home gadgets, listen to music, and so much more. Our review goes into a lot more detail, too. We said: