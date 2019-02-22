Amazon is selling this Elago AirPods Hang Case for just $7.99, which saves you a couple bucks off the average price. This deal is valid on the black color.

AirPods are awesome. They're also easy to misplace. This case will help prevent you from losing your sleek little headphones. The flexible, shock-resistant silicone snugly secures the charging case, protecting it from scratches without adding too much bulk. It won't get in the way of charging capabilities or accessing your AirPods. The built-in carabiner allows you to hang your AirPods from anywhere that's convenient, whether that be your backpack or your gym bag. Your purchase includes a one-year warranty, and it's also backed by plenty of positive customer reviews.

Some reviewers mentioned that you can easily slip a Tile Bluetooth tracker in between the silicone and the AirPods case itself, so you may want to look into that for advanced tracking capabilities.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.