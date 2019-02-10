AT&T is offering an Apple TV 4K for free when new eligible customers sign up for its Fiber Internet service. Apply code GET4KTV during checkout to ensure you get in on this deal.

You'll need to choose either the 300Mbps tier or the 1000Mbps tier, which cost either $70 or $90 per month. The TV alone usually costs $179, so it's icing on the cake if you're in the market for a new Internet provider.

This offer is only valid for new customers that sign up for a 12-month agreement. You also have to live in an area where the service is offered. Check to see if your location is eligible here.

The Apple TV 4K features Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound, an A10X Fusion chip, Siri voice search, and more. Read more about it in Rene Ritchie's review, where it received 4.5 out of 5 stars.

See at AT&T

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.