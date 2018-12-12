One can never have too much iTunes money in their account, especially when you can get some for free, right? Amazon is currently offering a 15% discount on $100 cards. This drops the price of the card from $100 down to just $85. Today's discount is for a physical card, meaning you will need to wait for it to be shipped before you can use it.

Whether you just got a new iPhone XS or iPhone XR that you're looking to continue an Apple Music subscription on, or one of Apple's new iPad Pro models and need some new apps to help take advantage of its features, iTunes gift cards are a great way to do it. You can use your iTunes balance to pay for apps, subscriptions, movies, music, in-app purchases, and so much more. That means that your kids who want all those Fortnite Season Passes, well, they just got a little more affordable for you.

Not only does this make a nice little treat for yourself, but iTunes Gift Cards make great gifts as well.

Note: There is a limit of two units per customer per week.

