The QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor normally costs around $95, but right now Amazon is offering it for $78.98. This price is the best we've seen in over a year.

This medically accurate upper arm blood pressure monitor is easy to set up. It works wirelessly with your iOS and Android devices, and it can support multiple users as well. Simply use the free Qardio app to upload, store, and share data with your family or doctor. It features triple measurement averaging, reminders, location tracking, and a relaxation mode. It'll measure both systolic and diastolic pressures and can also detect irregular heartbeats. It is comfortable to wear as well, and it can integrate with both Samsung Health and Apple Health.

You may also want to pick up a case if you plan on toting your monitor around.

