Amazon has the Kinsa QuickCare Smart Digital Thermometer on sale for $9.99 when you apply coupon code 50QUICKCARE during checkout, which is its best price in history and beats our previous deal post by $6.

Note that for this promotion to work, you'll need to ensure that you add the thermometer sold by Kinsa, Inc. and Fulfilled by Amazon.

When you're sick, the last thing you want is to face needless inconveniences. This highly-rated thermometer eliminates guesswork and helps you track what's going on without much thought or effort. It links to your smartphone via Bluetooth and provides a fast and accurate readout in less than eight seconds. It can be used orally, rectally, or under the arm, and it doesn't stop with the temperature reading. It'll let you know what to do next. Do you require fluids, ibuprofen, or a trip to the emergency room? The free Kinsa app will give you guidance.

If you're feeling under the weather, perhaps these discounted heated blankets will help.

