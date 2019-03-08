Woot has several refurbished iPhone models on sale today with prices starting at just $119.99. These phones may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

The promotion includes the iPhone 6 with 16GB or 64GB models available. Prices range from $119.99 to $144.99 for these devices. The iPhone 6 might not be the most current generation iPhone, but it has solid specs for day-to-day use and can be upgraded to Apple's latest iOS 12 software. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display Touch ID fingerprint tech. The pixel resolution is 1334x750 at 326 ppi. The rear camera is 8MP and the front camera is 1.2MP. The processor is Apple's own A8 chip. The larger 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus is also available with storage up of 16GB or 64GB. It has the same internal specs and prices are $179.99 or $199.99 if you want the larger screen and battery that it adds. Check out our review of the iPhone 6 for more details.

All of the phones in the sale are unlocked to work with GSM carriers. Remember, these devices are only available until the end of the day, so don't wait!

See at Woot

