Woot has the Apple iPhone 6s in 64GB capacity on sale for just $199.99 today only. These phones are available in refurbished condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty. Compared to refurbished units at Amazon, you're saving around $40. You can pick one up in silver, space gray, gold or rose gold.

The iPhone 6s might not be the most current generation iPhone, but it has solid specs for day-to-day use and supports Apple's latest iOS 12 software. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 3D Touch and fingerprint tech. The pixel resolution is 1334x750 at 326 ppi. The rear camera is 12MP and the front camera is 5MP. The processor is an A9 chip, which is only slightly behind the A10 inside the iPhone 7. And, let's face it, it doesn't matter what iPhone you use as long as you've got access to Apple's app ecosystem, the largest anywhere.

The phones for sale are unlocked to work with most GSM carriers. The phone may come with signs of wear, but have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition. You can always use the money you save to grab an affordable case to cover any blemishes anyway.

See at Woot

