Over at Amazon, you can take $6 off Twelve South's AirSnap case for AirPods for a limited time. That discount is thanks to an on-page coupon dropping the case to $18.99. The deal applies to the Cognac and Deep Teal versions, but the Black is already reduced to just $19.99.

The full-grain leather case is designed to fit your AirPods perfectly. It's got a fold-over, snapping top flap to secure everything in place and a handy carabiner clip on the outside so you can dangle it from your bag, zipper tie, or belt loop. It also has a cutaway at the bottom so you can charge up your AirPods without having to remove them from the case.

I've had my AirPods for two years and not getting a case for them has been my only regret. AirPods are awesome and super convenient, and because of that you want to take them everywhere. But my charging case is now discolored from being inside my jeans pocket all the time and the lint that gathers in the hinge is the bane of my life. Twelve South makes Apple accessories of an exceptional quality, so if you're going to get a case for your AirPods it should be this one.

If you're grabbing the new, second-generation AirPods, rest assured that AirSnap will fit just fine as the charging case size is identical whether you go for the wireless charging model, or regular charging case.

Existing owners give AirSnap a 4.1 out of 5 star rating on average.

