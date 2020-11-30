No matter what you need, this Cyber Monday deal on a Sabrent Rocket Nano 1TB SSD is just too good to pass up — get 1TB for just $119.24 on Amazon , which is $39.75, or 25% off, the normal $158.99 price.

No matter who you are, there is one thing that we always recommend to every Mac user: back it up. Seriously. Your Mac probably has all of things that matter the most to you, like photos, documents, and other bits of data from your life, so you want to make sure that you have everything backed up just in case something happens. Or maybe you just want some extra storage space to take along with you everywhere.

Sabrent Rocket Nano is one of the smallest sized external SSDs we've seen, but you can pack a whopping 1TB of data on it. This is a great price for Cyber Monday.

One of the most important things that anyone can do is back up their computer. After all, this is a machine that pretty much has your entire life on it: photos, videos, documents, files, and a ton of other data. In case anything should happen to your computer, you'll want to make sure that your stuff is backed up somewhere, like in the cloud or on an external drive with Time Machine. Even if you don't want to back up your entire computer, maybe you just want to have copies of your most important files on an external drive. Maybe you're just running out of room on your computer's internal storage and need some extra space? An external SSD will help you out there too.

The Sabrent Rocket Nano is one of the smallest external SSDs that we've seen — it's around 3 inches long and weighs just 6.4 ounces. It's small enough to fit in your pocket, so it can go with you anywhere and not take up too much room. And despite the tiny size, you can store up to 1TB of data on this compact SSD, and it supports data transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s.

It also has a sleek aluminum alloy sandblasted shell, so it not only looks good but feels good too. Sabrent Rocket Nano is quite durable because of the aluminum alloy, so it should be able to withstand being tossed into a bag and whatnot. This external SSD also works perfectly with macOS with plug-and-play compatibility, and requires no additional drivers to use.

We highly recommend the Sabrent Rocket Nano if you need a portable but durable 1TB SSD. For more savings, check out the other Cyber Monday deals out there, including Cyber Monday Apple deals!