Bluetooth is one of the greatest inventions in modern technology, as it allows us to connect peripherals wirelessly to our computers and other handheld devices. The most common uses for Bluetooth is, of course, for wireless headphones and connecting to cars for handsfree use, but there are a lot of other devices that we can wirelessly connect to using Bluetooth. But what if you're having issues getting Bluetooth to work on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac? Don't fret, we're here to help with some troubleshooting tips. General tips

On your Mac

On your iPhone or iPad

On your Apple Watch General tips Reduce wireless interference Since Bluetooth uses wireless technology to connect devices together, sometimes you may experience annoying issues like devices not connecting or staying connected, Bluetooth audio skips, stutters, or has static or buzzing noises, or pointer movement is erratic or jumpy. This would be caused by wireless interference from other nearby devices, and to resolve this, you'll need to reduce that interference. The first thing you should try doing is to bring the Bluetooth devices closer together. Bluetooth only works within a certain range (from 10 to 100 meters, depending on Class), so the closer the Bluetooth devices are to each other, the easier it is to connect.

Avoid using your Bluetooth devices near sources that are commonly known for interference, such as power cables, microwaves, fluorescent lights, wireless video cameras, and cordless phones.

Try reducing the number of active devices on the same wireless frequency band. Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi devices use 2.4GHz bands, but Wi-Fi can also use 5GHz if you have a router that is capable of it. If you do, try having more Wi-Fi devices on the 5GHz band instead of the 2.4GHz.

If you have the permissions to configure your Wi-Fi, try changing it or scan it to a channel that has the least amount of interference. The scan usually occurs when the router is restarted or reset.

USB 3 devices are great, but can also cause wireless interference, which can give you more issues with Bluetooth. Here are a few tips to try if you think USB 3 is causing interference. Use high quality, shielded USB 3 cables with your USB 3 devices.

Move USB 3 devices farther away from your wireless devices.

Try connecting your USB 3 devices to the ports that are farthest away from your computer's Wi-Fi or Bluetooth antennas.

Turn off USB 3 devices when you are not using them. Believe it or not, even if things are wireless, you can still get physical interference from certain materials. Try to not have any physical obstructions in the path of your wireless signals. Potential low interference: wood, glass, many synthetic materials.

Potential medium interference: water, bricks, marble.

Potential high interference: plaster, concrete, bulletproof glass.

Potential very high interference: metal. Make sure Bluetooth is turned ON It happens to the best of us, but sometimes Bluetooth may be turned OFF for whatever reason. Perhaps you turned it off before and forgot to turn it back on, or it wasn't on in the first place. It's an easy fix. On iPhone or iPad: Launch Settings. Tap Bluetooth. Tap the toggle to make sure it's green for ON.

On Apple Watch: Launch Settings. Turn the Digital Crown until you see Bluetooth. Tap Bluetooth. Make sure that the toggle is green for ON.

On Mac: Launch System Preferences. Click Bluetooth. Click Turn Bluetooth ON to turn it on. If Bluetooth is on and not working properly, try turning Bluetooth OFF and then back ON again. If that doesn't work, reboot your device by turning it off and back on again. This usually resolves most issues in-general. Make sure your Bluetooth device is charged Many Bluetooth devices are rechargeable, require separate batteries, or need to be plugged into power. If you're having issues, make sure to check that your Bluetooth device is actually charged or connected to a power source. If it uses batteries (like AA or AAA), try replacing them. After all, if your devices don't have power, they won't be able to turn on and connect! On your Mac Here are some tips and tricks that are specific to dealing with Bluetooth on your Mac. Reset the Bluetooth configuration If you are having issues with getting devices to connect to your Mac via Bluetooth, you may need to reset your Bluetooth configuration. We have outlined all of the steps to do so right here. Please note that this tip does involve using Terminal.app, but if you just follow the steps in the link without straying, there should be no problem. Resetting the Bluetooth configuration is basically just a reset of the Bluetooth on your Mac. Sometimes that's all it takes, and you should be good to go with those ornery Bluetooth devices. Keep in mind that you may need to re-connect your other Bluetooth devices as well after performing this. Resetting your Bluetooth configuration Try to debug any Bluetooth issues you're having

There is a hidden menu on the Bluetooth icon in your Mac's menu bar. Thanks to reader gardnervh for reminding us of this tip. To access this secondary menu, just hold down the Shift and Option keys while clicking on the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar. Doing this will reveal a new Debug menu, with the option of Resetting the Bluetooth module, Factory reset all connected Apple devices, Remove all devices, along with some other new options in the standard Bluetooth menu. When you select the Debug option, it will clear out any bugs in your Mac's Bluetooth without you needing to repair your connected devices afterward. Improve your sound quality on Mac with Bluetooth headphones

Did you know that your computer will have two different audio modes? One is for higher quality audio and another for both listening and speaking through the microphone. When the computer is using your Bluetooth headphone's microphone, the audio quality and volume get reduced, and you may hear static or popping sounds. If you're not satisfied with how your audio is sounding through your Bluetooth headphones on Mac, double-check to make sure that no apps are open that are using your Bluetooth headphone's microphone. It also helps to make sure that your System Preferences is not open in the Sound pane. If all else fails, try selecting your Bluetooth headphones again in the Output tab from the Sound pane in System Preferences. On your iPhone or iPad

Here are some tips for dealing with Bluetooth issues on iOS or iPadOS. Make sure Bluetooth is turned on for specific apps A unique thing about iOS is that Bluetooth accessories can be app-specific. If you are having issues with getting a very specific Bluetooth device to work with a certain app, make sure that Bluetooth is enabled for the app first. Here's how to check: Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap Privacy. Select Bluetooth. Make sure the toggle is green and ON for the app you need. On your Apple Watch