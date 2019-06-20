Yes, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will exhaust the battery on your mobile device, depending on how long you play at one time. To maximize your device's battery life during gameplay, follow these suggestions.

1. Turn on Battery Saver in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Wizard's Unite has a built-in Battery Saver feature, which keeps the app from putting too much strain on your battery. Here's how to turn it on.

Open Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on your mobile device. Tap on your suitcase in the bottom-center of the screen. Tap the Settings gear in the top-left corner of the screen. Scroll down and tap the Battery Saver switch to the On position.

2. Turn off AR mode during combat in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The following two suggestions come from our overall list of things to do when Harry Potter: Wizards Unite isn't running properly on your mobile device.

Open Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Tap on your suitcase in the bottom-center of the screen. Tap the Settings gear in the top-left corner of the screen. Scroll down and tap the AR+ in Combat switch to the Off position.

3. Limit Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's location data usage

You can limit the game's use of your location. If you previously set the game to always track your location, you might consider limiting it to whenever you have the game open. Here's how to do that.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap Privacy. Tap Location Services. Tap Wizards Unite. Note that this is the name of the game in the Privacy section of the app, not Harry Potter: Wizards Unite or Harry Potter. Tap While Using the App to limit when the game can ask for your location. On iOS 13 later this year, you'll also have the option to require the game to ask permission every time it wants your location.

4. Turn down the brightness on your iPhone

To lower the brightness on your iPhone:

Tap on the Settings app on your Home screen. Choose Display & Brightness. Adjust the brightness.

5. Turn on Low Power Mode on your iPhone

Here's another great solution to slow down the battery drain on your mobile device:

Tap on the Settings app on your Home screen. Select Battery. Toggle Low Power Mode to the ON position.

6. Mute sound on your iPhone while you play.

Even sound can slowly drain the battery on your iPhone. You can mute the sound by toggling the Ring/Silent switch on the side of your iPhone.