Everything has its own day nowadays but World Backup Day is one of the more valid ones. Did you know April 21 is National Chocolate Covered Cashews Day? Of course you didn't, because it's ridiculous. But backing up – that's something we should all be doing.

We've been telling anyone who will listen how important it is to back up for years and years and.... you get the idea. It's so important we've even written a whole guide about it. Go check it out right now. Even if you think your backup game is on point, who knows what you'll learn?