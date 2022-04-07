What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has made a series order for "The White Darkness."
- The new series will star Tom Hiddleston, who will also executive produce.
Tom Hiddleston is getting ready for his second series with Apple.
Apple has made a series order for "The White Darkness," a new series starring Tom Hiddleston. The actor, who is also set to star in another Apple TV+ series called "The Essex Serpent," will also serve as an executive producer on the series.
The series, which is based on David Grann's nonfiction of the same name, tells the story of Henry Worsley, a man who sets forth on a journey across Antarctica.
"The White Darkness" is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley, a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot. Starring Hiddleston as Worsley, this is a spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.
"The White Darkness" will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and UCP. In addition to Hiddleston, Hugh, Heyman and Kang-Lowe, the series is also executive produced by Caroline Garity of Blue Marble Pictures. This marks the second partnership for Hugh, Blue Marble Pictures and Apple TV+ following the recently premiered, broadly and critically hailed series "Pachinko," which Hugh wrote, produced and showran, and Kang executive produced, and is currently in season on Apple TV+. It also marks the second partnership for Apple TV+ and Hiddleston, who will next star in the upcoming Apple Original series "The Essex Serpent."
It's currently unclear when "The White Darkness" will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to watch the streaming service in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ debuts a new trailer for four sports docuseries
Apple TV+ has today shared a new trailer that gives us all a new look at four sports docuseries covering basketball, surfing, and more.
Apple should consider expanding wearable tech and make a smart ring
Apple clearly dominates the wearable industry with the Apple Watch. But what about the smart ring market?
Game Boy games are still alive and thriving. Here's why
After over 30 years, developers are still building and producing Game Boy games. What drives developers to continue making games for retro consoles?
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.