Tom Hiddleston is getting ready for his second series with Apple.

Apple has made a series order for "The White Darkness," a new series starring Tom Hiddleston. The actor, who is also set to star in another Apple TV+ series called "The Essex Serpent," will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

The series, which is based on David Grann's nonfiction of the same name, tells the story of Henry Worsley, a man who sets forth on a journey across Antarctica.

"The White Darkness" is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley, a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot. Starring Hiddleston as Worsley, this is a spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity. "The White Darkness" will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and UCP. In addition to Hiddleston, Hugh, Heyman and Kang-Lowe, the series is also executive produced by Caroline Garity of Blue Marble Pictures. This marks the second partnership for Hugh, Blue Marble Pictures and Apple TV+ following the recently premiered, broadly and critically hailed series "Pachinko," which Hugh wrote, produced and showran, and Kang executive produced, and is currently in season on Apple TV+. It also marks the second partnership for Apple TV+ and Hiddleston, who will next star in the upcoming Apple Original series "The Essex Serpent."

It's currently unclear when "The White Darkness" will premiere on Apple TV+.