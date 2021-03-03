Apple has shared an inside look at the main relationship between Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo in Cherry, the new Russo Brothers film that is in theaters now and will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 12.

The inside look features commentary from Holland and Bravo who reveal that the love shared between their two characters in the film is not one to hold up as any kind of healthy relationship.

Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo reflect on their characters' love story in Cherry. From careless college students to co-dependent drug addicts, this is not a romance worth romanticizing. Hear how the actors portrayed the delicate balance between young lovers and toxic abusers.

As the two actors explain, the relationship held between Cherry and Emily is incredibly co-dependent and wreaks havoc on both of their lives.