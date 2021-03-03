What you need to know
- Apple has shared another inside look at the upcoming drama Cherry.
- The video dives into the relationship between Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo in the film.
Apple has shared an inside look at the main relationship between Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo in Cherry, the new Russo Brothers film that is in theaters now and will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 12.
The inside look features commentary from Holland and Bravo who reveal that the love shared between their two characters in the film is not one to hold up as any kind of healthy relationship.
Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo reflect on their characters' love story in Cherry. From careless college students to co-dependent drug addicts, this is not a romance worth romanticizing. Hear how the actors portrayed the delicate balance between young lovers and toxic abusers.
As the two actors explain, the relationship held between Cherry and Emily is incredibly co-dependent and wreaks havoc on both of their lives.
Holland: You meet Cherry, and he's a kid who's having a hard time. He just doesn't really know why he feels the way he feels. And he meets this wonderful lady called Emily.
Bravo: Cherry is the first time Emily has ever experienced love. She's finally escaped an abusive home. It forces her to face her demons. In a way that causes her to self-destruct.
The film tells the story of Cherry who, after going through a breakup with his girlfriend, signs up for the military and returns from the Iraq War with PTSD.
When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, "Cherry" is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.
Cherry will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 12.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Twitter hails iOS 14 privacy changes
Twitter's CFO has said the company is confident ahead of Apple's planned iOS 14 privacy changes, saying the move would level the playing field.
Caviar unveils outrageous 'Apple Tree wood' iPad that costs $185,000
Caviar, maker of all things expensive and Apple, have unveiled a new range of Apple products made from Apple tree wood, decked with gold and diamonds, the most expensive item of which is an iPad Pro that costs $185,000.
The definitive ranking of every Legend of Zelda game
The Legend of Zelda franchise has some of the most memorable games of all time, but after such a long life in the industry, some have stood out more than others. Here's our list of every Legend of Zelda game ranked.
Style your 10.2-inch iPad in these folio cases
Looking to dress up that amazing new iPad? Why not try a folio cover? We rounded up this great collection of stylish folio cases to choose from for your new 7th generation iPad.