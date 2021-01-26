Apple's original film Cherry is set to premiere worldwide on Apple TV+ next month. Ahead of the film's release, Tom Holland sat down for an interview with the LA Times to talk about transitioning from a mainstream role like Spider-Man to something else entirely.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Endgame, pulled Holland aside while they were finishing the film to pitch Cherry to him. Holland says taking on this new kind of film was "a massive leap of faith."