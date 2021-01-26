What you need to know
- Tom Holland sat down to talk about Cherry ahead of the film's release.
- Cherry will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021.
Apple's original film Cherry is set to premiere worldwide on Apple TV+ next month. Ahead of the film's release, Tom Holland sat down for an interview with the LA Times to talk about transitioning from a mainstream role like Spider-Man to something else entirely.
Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Endgame, pulled Holland aside while they were finishing the film to pitch Cherry to him. Holland says taking on this new kind of film was "a massive leap of faith."
"There was so much as a young actor that I was excited and apprehensive to do. I was blown away by the opportunity that they'd handed to me. [But] I was nervous. It was a massive role to take on; I've never done a role like this in my career. It was a massive leap of faith."
Cherry follows the story of a young man who, after returning from the Iraq War, resorts to robbing banks to fuel his heroin addiction. Holland went through a major physical transformation for the role, losing around thirty pounds at times to bring to life someone who was suffering from heroin addiction.
"Physicality for me is the biggest way I try to distinguish between the characters that I play," added Holland. "If you look at Peter Parker, he's very bubbly, and I do this thing where I leave my arms really loose. It gives him this juvenile, kid-like physicality. With Cherry, cracking his physicality was the biggest part of making this character come to life. That meant losing the weight, physically changing the way I looked — from hair and makeup to the wigs I was wearing to the costumes I was wearing. It was a really useful tool for me to be able to step out of one version of Cherry and into another."
You can check out the full interview with Holland at the LA Times. Cherry is set to release in select theaters on February 26, 2021, before premiering globally on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021.
