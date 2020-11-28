The Nintendo Switch Lite is the ideal on-the-go gaming system, but you're going to need to find a way to keep it safe as you play it while out and about. There's no shortage of the best Nintendo Switch Lite cases to choose from, but some definitely look cooler than others. I'm absolutely loving the Tomtoc Mars Nintendo Switch Lite Case since it gives off an awesome red planet theme and provides excellent protection for the gaming system. If you're a space nerd and are looking for a good case for your Switch Lite, this is definitely one you should consider.

A real space case Tomtoc Mars Nintendo Switch Lite Case Bottom line: This ultra slim case provides plenty of protection with its hardshell cover and can hold up to eight game cartridges. It's the perfect choice for space lovers or anyone looking for a compact Switch lite case. Pros Super slim protection

Wrist strap

Hardcover shell

Moon design also available Cons No storage See at Amazon

Tomtoc Mars Switch Lite Case What I like

Covered with a vibrant red fabric that depicts the craters of Mars, this case is a beauty to look at and puts me in mind of the planet of Tatooine from Star Wars. Tomtoc also offers a cool Moon Case if that's more interesting to you. But there's more to this Switch Lite case than its awesome Mars design. Great design Super slim & surprisingly protective It has a surprisngly thin design considering the hardshell cover. Tomtoc is known for producing extra slim Nintendo Switch Lite cases and their latest creation is no different. Those raised spaces for the joysticks and buttons allow it to envelope around my gaming system much more closely than other Switch cases. But I don't need to worry about my Switch Lite getting hurt. It has a hardshell covering that protects my Switch should I accidentally drop it or bump into something. Plus, the interior is lined with a soft material to keep the screen and Switch Lite casing free of scratches and other markings. Other conveniences Detachable wrist strap & cartridge slots

I'm often surprised by how many Switch and Switch Lite cases don't include a carrying handle or wrist strap considering this is meant to be a portable gaming system. The Tomtoc Mars case not only has a wrist strap, but you can choose which side of the case to attach it to or even unclip it if you don't want to use it. Though, I highly recommend keeping it on there as it can prevent your Switch from falling to the floor if it's around your hand. On the inside, I found eight game cartridge slots made of a mixture of soft and elastic materials. The cartridges stay in place but can easily be removed when you want to use them. The backside of the game cartridge flap also has an extra soft material on it that protects the Switch Lite screen while I'm in transit. It's super nifty. Tomtoc Mars Switch Lite Case What I don't like

This is a superb Switch Lite case, but there is one thing to be aware of. No Storage Can't pack accessories Really the only downside to this sweet Tomtoc case is the fact that it doesn't provide any storage for your Switch Lite accessories. That means you can't put the charging cable, external Joy-Cons, or a playstand in here when you travel. Of course, it that isn't an issue for you then this won't be a problem. Tomtoc Mars Switch Lite Case Competition

If you like the idea of this Tomtoc case but would prefer something a little less flashy, then you should look at the Tomtoc Ultra Slim Switch Lite Case. It's the same exact shape and size as the Mars case, but offers a simple grey fabric design. If you want something that shows off your love for a specific Nintendo franchise than the PowerA Protection Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite would be of interest to you. There are 14 different designs to choose from and it comes with a storage area, cartridge slots, and a cleaning rag. Anyone looking for a value option should definitely consider the ButterFox Slim Carrying Case. There are 18 options to choose from, it has a rubber carrying handle, and there's plenty of space to store your favorite Switch accessories. Tomtoc Mars Switch Lite Case Should you buy it?

Tomtoc's Mars Switch Lite Case is a great choice for anyone looking to protect their Switch Lite. It's super thin but still has a thick hardshell cover to prevent damages if you should accidentally drop it. With that handy wrist strap and the eight game slots, it also adds a few extra conveniences 4.5 out of 5 The one thing it's missing is storage space. That means you can't put things like your charging cable, a kickstand, or external Joy-Cons in the case. However, if a compact design is more important to you than carrying those things around, then this will be a perfect fit for you.