What you need to know
-The Tragedy of Macbeth has a new trailer. - The film is coming to Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022. - It stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.
Apple has debuted a new trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, a new movie coming to Apple TV+ next year.
The Tragedy of Macbeth comes from Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The movie will be released in theaters on December 25, and will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.
Apple announced the title back in May stating:
Apple Original Films and A24 announced today they will partner on the release of the eagerly anticipated drama "The Tragedy of Macbeth," the latest film from Academy Award winner Joel Coen and starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film will be released in theaters worldwide later this year ahead of a global launch on Apple TV+.
A24 is the studio behind a few big films including Midsommar and Ex Machina.
Apple has also shared a new first look at The Problem with Jon Stewart ahead of its debut next week. From that report:
Apple announced the show back in August, noting the show would debut globally on September 30.
The show is described as a "multiple-season, single issues series" that takes "a deep dive on the issues affecting us most."
Stewart will interview people impacted by the issue and those who are creating the impacts, discussing together a "more productive path towards action." The show also has a companion podcast that features an extended conversation from each episode.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
