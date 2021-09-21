-The Tragedy of Macbeth has a new trailer. - The film is coming to Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022. - It stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Apple has debuted a new trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, a new movie coming to Apple TV+ next year.

The Tragedy of Macbeth comes from Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The movie will be released in theaters on December 25, and will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.

Apple announced the title back in May stating:

Apple Original Films and A24 announced today they will partner on the release of the eagerly anticipated drama "The Tragedy of Macbeth," the latest film from Academy Award winner Joel Coen and starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film will be released in theaters worldwide later this year ahead of a global launch on Apple TV+.

A24 is the studio behind a few big films including Midsommar and Ex Machina.

