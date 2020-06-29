When it comes to running and working out, I admit freely that I've always been an earbuds kind of girl. They just seemed like an easy and convenient answer to workout tunes. When I came across the TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Headphones, however, the specs really made me stop and reconsider. Here we have active noise cancellation, ultra-soft sweatproof ear-cups, super long battery life, and Alexa/Siri compatibility. I was a bit skeptical at first but decided to give them a try anyways. Honestly, I'm thrilled I did! I've always thought of over-ear headphones as reserved for work, travel, and audiophiles, but these workout headphones from TREBLAB have totally changed my way of thinking. The comfort, crystal clear sound, and powerful noise-cancellation make for an inspired exercise experience. The gym around me fades away and I am able to focus completely on my music, movement, and progress.

A whole workout mood TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones Bottom Line: The sound produced by these workout headphones goes far beyond what you expect from its reasonable price tag. The speakers put out a wide range of clear, pure sound from bright highs to smooth, deep bass notes that are only improved by active noise cancellation. In fact, the noise cancellation is so good, it's downright dangerous for street jogging; you won't hear a thing coming! Add that to supreme comfort and sweatproof IPX4 water resistance, and you have the complete package in workout audio gear. Pros Excellent sound quality

Powerful noise cancellation

Supremely soft and comfortable

Sweatproof with IPX4 water resistance Cons Low-volume microphone

TREBLAB Z2: Features

TREBLAB comes into the market at a reasonable mid-line price point that is not cheap, but their products are so much more affordable than top brands like Beats and Sony. Naturally, one would expect the TREBLAB headphones to be of lesser quality than other more expensive brands, but I was pleasantly surprised by the look, feel, and performance of the Z2 workout headphones. Here's a rundown of features:

Over-Ear Workout Headphones TREBLAB Z2 Type Active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones Speakers Neodymium 40mm speakers Connectivity aptX codec Bluetooth 5.0 Signal range 33 ft Water resistance IPX4 water resistant & sweatproof Compatibility Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa Microphone Built-in microphone with сVc 6.0 technology for phonecalls Ports Micro-USB, 3.5mm Audio Cable (AUX) Battery 35 hour playtime, 3 hour charge Materials Pressure-free ear cups with molding, skin-soft texture Weight 0.53 lb Colors Black

As you can see, this is a pretty complete package for workout headphones. When the box arrived, I was impressed with the clever packaging and convenient carrying case from the start. The cables and headphones fit snugly inside the carry case, which is small and lightweight even with everything zipped inside. Once charged, I slipped them on and paired the Z2s to my iPhone in seconds. I was immediately blown away by the rich, crisp quality of the sound. The real test for me was their performance during a workout, however, so I set off for a good, long jog right away. Over the next few days, I also wore them to both the local gym and my home gym to see how they performed. After testing them out in several different workout environments, I can vouch for the accuracy of the specs above. Both for running and in the gym, the Z2 headphones are comfortable and convenient, demonstrating easy and reliable connectivity with all of my devices. The long battery life, noise cancellation, and generous signal range are all on point. Overall I found them to be an enormous improvement over my old earbuds with barely any complaints to speak of. TREBLAB Z2: What I like

First and foremost, I love the pure, powerful sound that the TREBLAB Z2 headphones produce. Although I've used over-ear headphones during work and travel, I've never invested in a good pair of headphones equipped with active noise cancellation. What a difference! Even in loud gym environments with blaring music, or in the home gym with my kids yelling in the next room, these headphones enclose me in a cocoon of music that is free of annoying distractions. The noise cancellation is so good, in fact, that it made me nervous when I was jogging on the street. I could not hear any vehicles approaching whatsoever, so you'll want to switch off the noise-cancellation on the street! These headphones enclose me in a cocoon of music that is free of annoying distractions. One reason I have never used over-ear headphones to work out is because I just assumed that they would feel bulky and hot during long cardio sessions. The TREBLAB Z2 proved me wrong here because I barely felt them during my runs. There was no jostling, slipping, or sliding - even after I had worked up a good sweat in the summer heat. They fit snugly, but without pressure, and never moved or shifted during my runs. The ultra-soft texture of the ear cups seems to mold itself around my ears as if these headphones were made for me. This was perhaps my favorite feature of the Z2s. I also appreciated the fact that the headphones were equipped with a microphone and smart-home compatibility, so I could use them to make commands to Alexa on the Amazon Echo from my home gym. And finally, the battery life is pretty amazing. I've been using these headphones for several hours straight every day for over a week, and there's no low battery in sight. TREBLAB Z2: What I don't like The only drawback that stood out to me with the TREBLAB Z2 headphones was the weak microphone. I have used the headphones to make several phonecalls when my iPhone was on the other side of the room, and I found that the listener had a hard time hearing me when I spoke in a normal tone of voice. I had to speak up louder to be heard well. For me, this is not a dealbreaker - especially for workout headphones - but I would not use these headphones for intense gaming or conference call purposes. Another possible disadvantage in the future might be the lack of a USB-C port. With the majority of devices changing over to USB-C, old-school micro-USB charging is quickly becoming a thing of the past. Although the micro-USB charger works great for these headphones, I'm thinking that TREBLAB will soon have to update their devices to stay current with the power and convenience of USB-C technology. Bottom Line