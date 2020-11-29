Apple's latest Macs don't come with a proliferation of ports, to put it mildly. But that's what makes accessories like the Anker PowerExpand Elite Docking Station so awesome because they take a single port and turn it into many. 13 of them, to be exact.
Anker PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Docking Station
Computers don't come with anywhere near the number of ports they used to but this docking station fixes all of that to the tune of 13 ports.
A single Thunderbolt 3 port is all you need – and one's included in the box – and you're away.
So 13 ports, you say? Why yes, yes I do.
Incredible Expansion: Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.
Connecting displays is a cinch with Thunderbolt 3 supporting 5K at 60Hz and the HDMI port also supporting 4K at the same refresh rate. You can use this thing to power just about anything as well – there are 85W and 15W Thunderbolt options as well as an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port for extra charging power. Combine the charging and connectivity prowess afforded by the PowerExpand Elite's various ports and you'll have everything you need all in one fetching silver box.
The dock itself is surprisingly small, too, with the following measurements.
Height: 125.8 mm / 4.9 in
Width: 88.5 mm / 3.5 in
Depth: 41.9 mm / 1.6 in
Weight: 490 g / 17.3 oz
Remember to clip the on-page coupon before adding this thing to your cart and get those orders in soon. This Cyber Monday price can't last forever.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
