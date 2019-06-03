WWDC 2019 has a ton of exciting new things coming out, and tvOS 13 is one of them! tvOS 13 is here, and with all the latest and greatest updates that come along with it, we here at iMore have all the details about what comes along with the newest tvOS updates. Here's everything you need to know about tvOS 13.

What's new about tvOS 13?

The biggest feature that comes out of tvOS 13 is multi-user support for the entire family, meaning that everyone in the home gets their own up next list and recommendations for shows and movies to watch and enjoy.

Apple Music

Multi-user support also allows users to get their own personalized music experience, but the coolest feature when it comes to tvOS and Apple Music? The fact that you can see the lyrics to your songs that are synced perfectly in time with the music (karaoke, anyone?)

Apple Arcade

When it comes to Apple Arcade and tvOS, Apple is now extending support to two of the most popular controllers in the world — the Xbox One S controller, and the PlayStation DualShock 4.

This means you can play all of your favorite Apple Arcade games with your favorite console controller effortlessly.

Screensavers

Sreensavers captivated and awed audienced last year thanks to the stunning outerspace images from NASA, but this year, Apple is going under-the-sea with help from the BBC.

Using 4K HDR footage, you'll have the option to project and display a stunning underwater landscape on your Apple TV.

