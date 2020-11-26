If you've been looking for some quality accessories for your Mac, MacBook, AirPods, iPhone, or iPad, then the massive Black Friday sale that Twelve South is having right now is worth checking out. You won't find better deals on some of the best accessories you can buy to complement your Apple products. Since there are a bunch of great Apple Black Friday deals this year, these deals from Twelve South couldn't have better timing.
Twelve South Black Friday deals
Twelve South has made some of iMore's favorite Apple accessories over the years. Everything from some of the best MacBook stands to the best accessories for Apple AirPods, Twelve South has always produced quality products that not only function extremely well but look awesome too. Here are the best Twelve South Black Friday deals you can get right now.
- : Twelve South Curve for MacBooks and Laptops | 30% off at Amazon
- : Twelve South HiRise for MacBook | $18 off at Amazon
- : Twelve South HiRise Pro for iMac | $47 off at Amazon
- : Twelve South StayGo | 15% off at Amazon
- : Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad | 15% off at Amazon
- : Twelve South HiRise Wireless | 25% off at Aamzon
- : Twelve South AirSnap | 25% off at Aamzon
- : Twelve South CableSnap (3-pack) | 15% off at Aamzon
Twelve South Curve for MacBooks and Laptops | 30% off at Amazon
This ergonomic stand works with all MacBook models — including the big 16-inch MacBook Pro — and provides a sturdy, open bottom stand that helps keep your MacBook cool even when you're putting it through the paces.
Twelve South HiRise for MacBook | $18 off at Amazon
This sturdy aluminum stand has anti-slip pads on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around on your desk. Its height is also adjustable, allowing you to get your MacBook to exactly the right height to work comfortably.
Twelve South HiRise Pro for iMac | $47 off at Amazon
Not only does the Twelve South HiRise Pro for iMac raise your iMac a few inches off your desk to give you the optimal height for monitors, but it also has a little storage so you can keep your important small items nearby.
Twelve South StayGo | 15% off at Amazon
With an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C port with 85W of power delivery, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and SD and microSD card slots, the Twelve South StayGo is the ultimate USB-C hub for your Macbook.
Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad | 15% off at Amazon
This compact stand folds up when not in use, and is perfect for setting down your iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro in landscape or portrait orientation. This makes it perfect for following recipes in the kitchen or watching movies in the bedroom.
Twelve South HiRise Wireless | 25% off at Aamzon
This Qi wireless charging stand is perfect for traveling because you can take the charging pad out of the stand and use it laying flat to charge other accessories. With 10W of power, the HiRise Wireless is perfect for charging your iPhone and making it accessible to view and use while you juice up.
Twelve South AirSnap | 25% off at Aamzon
The AirSnap is a small, stylish leather case that acts as a leather shield for your AirPods. An opening on the bottom lets you charge without having to take it out, and the small keychain lets you clip it anywhere.
Twelve South CableSnap (3-pack) | 15% off at Aamzon
Keep your cable and cords tangle-free and neatly packed anyway with the Twelve South CableSnap. You'll never have to stress again about untangling your Lightning cable or Apple EarPods ever again.
