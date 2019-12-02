Twelve South has heavily discounted many of its accessories for Apple products for Cyber Monday, including Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Start putting them in your card, stat!

Known for its BookBook cases for iPhone and iPad, Twelve South's product lineup has extended significantly in recent years. Among the popular products now on sale are the StayGo USB-C Hub and HiRise Wireless charging accessories. You should also check out the Cyber Monday discounts on the company's impressiveBookArc and Journey CaddyShack.

Are you looking for a BookBook case for your new iPhone 11? Of course, Twelve South has you covered with excellent discounts on its entire lineup of iconic book-like cases.

