Popular accessory maker Twelve South has announced a new hub that's specifically designed for use with iPad Pros, iPad Airs, and MacBooks. The new hub takes a single USB-C port and turns it into four ports.

Dubbed the StayGo mini, the hub is designed to connect right into an iPad's USB-C port, but it can also be attached to a MacBook using an extension cable. No matter how you connect this thing, you can look forward to four ports on the other side; USB-A, 4K HDMI, headphone/audio out, and USB-C power.