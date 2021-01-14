Winfrey was known to be a fan of that film, having tweeted at Erspamer back in 2018 calling the movie "fearless". Winfrey and Erspamer also have a long-standing relationship from when the latter produced The Oprah Winfrey Show for a decade between 1999 and 2009.

As reported by Deadline , Apple has ordered a two-part documentary on Oprah Winfrey from the creators of the Whitney Houston doc Whitney. Academy Award-winner Kevin MacDonald and Emmy-nominated producer Lisa Erspamer, who created the Houston documentary, will both be teaming up again for the new one. The two-part series is expected to premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ .

The documentary will focus on 25 years of history as seen through the eyes of Winfrey and her prestigious talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The new doc will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of one show and one woman who rose from humble roots to become a globally famous talk show host, producer, actress and philanthropist. MacDonald is directing the two-parter, Emmy nominee Rolake Bamgbose is serving as showrunner.

Winfrey currently works with Apple on a number of projects including The Oprah Conversation and Oprah's Book Club. It is currently unclear when the documentary will start production or when it will premiere on Apple TV+.