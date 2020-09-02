What you need to know
- There's a brand new all-in-one iPhone plan from UK carrier EE.
- You can get an iPhone with Apple Music, TV+, and Apple Arcade for 24 months.
- It also features truly unlimited data, and upgrades whenever you want.
UK carrier EE has today announced its brand new Full Works plan, which offers users an iPhone with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and unlimited data.
The carrier announced the plan this morning:
#TheFullWorks Plan for iPhone is here!— EE (@EE) September 2, 2020
Bursting with Apple benefits you can only get in your EE plan, like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade for 24 months. Plus other Smart plan features like Reserve Data.
Get yours on the UK's no.1 network here: https://t.co/EY9AyriyQk pic.twitter.com/uqNwYpxbUT
It has been rumored for a while that Apple plans to announce its own services bundle, combining services like Apple Music, Arcade, TV+, and News+, as well as iCloud storage into one monthly payment plan. The new plan from EE is the first such plan from a carrier that can net you an iPhone, along with up to three smart benefits including Apple Music, TV+, and Apple Arcade.
Naturally, the price of the plan depends on the iPhone and storage capacity you choose. By way of example, the 64GB iPhone 11 on a full works plan would be £30 upfront and £69 a month thereafter. This gets you:
- The UK's fastest 4G
- Three smart benefits to choose from (including the aforementioned Apple services)
- Unlimited everything
- Upgrade to a new phone anytime
By comparison, all of that without smart benefits would be £51 a month (without any time upgrade) or £65 a month with just one smart benefit.
The Apple services you can add come to £20 a month separately, so you are saving a bit of money. Where it gets interesting, is that one of smart benefits included is BT sport Ultimate, which you can swap out for any of the Apple services. As such, you could get the phone, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and BT Sport Ultimate (worth £10 a month) instead, meaning a bigger saving and access to BT Sport with reems of live football including the Premier League and Champions League.
The plans are available for the iPhone XR, 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.
