The first time I saw a DVD, I couldn't believe TV could look so good. Then I saw 720p. Then 1080p and 4K. Then, I went to Dolby and saw Star Wars in 1080p HDR and it was better than standard 4K. Now, thanks to Apple, LG, and Samsung, I can watch 4K HDR with 3D sound every freaking day... in the comfort of my own home. It's seriously like having a VIP cinema experience in the living room. Not all of it has Black Friday deals but Amazon is changing things up by the minute, so keep checking!
Stream everything
Apple TV 4K
Better than you think
There are cheaper streaming media boxes out there, but with iTunes, Apple TV+, Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO, and a host of TV, movie, and even gaming apps, there's simply no better streamer. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so everything sounds as good as it looks.
Better than real life
LG OLED C9 Series 65" TV
High Dynamic Panes
When I first saw Apple demonstrate the Apple TV 4K and its HDR content, it was on LG OLED televisions. And it's easy to see why — LG makes the best damn OLED in the TV business. (Yeah, it's the opposite of phones.) Once you see Disney+ or TV+ in all their high bitrate glory. It's expensive but it's worth it.
Everyone can hear you now
Samsung Harman Kardon 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos Soundbar HW-Q90R
Cinema sound in your house
To get Dolby Atmos-style 3D sound, I used to think I needed 9 speakers, a few of them pointed straight up. Now, you can get pretty much the same brain-blowing sound in a bar and a couple of rear speakers and a sub-woofer. It makes your HDR sound as good as it looks.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.