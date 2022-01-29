A review of Apple TV+ crime series Suspicion says that star Uma Thurman is "brutally underused" in the show.

The new Apple TV+ show, set to air on February 4, follows the kidnapping of the son of a high-profile American businesswoman (Thurman) and four "seemingly ordinary British citizens" who come under suspicion for being in the hotel on the night of the incident. From Apple:

As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

However, a new review of the upcoming show from Variety does not mince words:

"The real crime story at the heart of "Suspicion" is brutal underuse of the show's biggest star."

The review says that while Thurman is close to the center of the action the show too often "seems to be purposefully obscuring what's going on — and doing so by simply hiding a potent asset" and that the reviewer "simply lost the patience waiting for the show to allow Thurman, a gifted performer who too rarely gets the chance to let loose these days, to do much of anything."

Not the first reviewer to notice, a now unpublished Radio Times review described Thurman as "suspiciously absent" from the show.

The new series will debut on February 4 on Apple's streaming platform.