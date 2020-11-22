In a press release, Universal Electronics has announced that it is launching its own remote to control the Apple TV. The remote, in addition to controlling the Apple TV, is designed for those who also need to control a cable or satellite television system. The remote will be released next year and will be exclusively available to cable providers.

Paul Arling, CEO of Universal Electronics Inc., says that the remote was designed to meet the needs of more customers who access their live television through the Apple TV.

"We're excited that customers worldwide will soon be able to enjoy this new remote, designed specifically for the growing number of MVPDs offering Apple TV 4K to their subscribers. This remote offers convenient features to quickly access the EPG or channel surf live programming available through the MVPD's app on Apple TV 4K."

Cable and satellite television providers can begin placing orders for the new remote next month. Below is the full feature list of the new remote:

Advanced Search & Control: Customers can ask Siri to find and access content across live TV and streaming apps*

Enhanced Controls for Live TV: Dedicated program guide and channel keys provide easy and instant access to key live TV viewing functions

Whole Entertainment System Control: Modeless support and universal control of Apple TV, as well as televisions and audio devices from any brand or manufacturer

Reliable and Secure Communication: Integrated design with UE878, UEI's reliable and highly integrated BLE chipset optimized for voice control, and Apple's MFi authentication chip for secure connectivity with Apple TV

Premium Fit and Feel: Elegant and ergonomic form factor with hard-capped keys on metal domes for enhanced tactile feedback

Automated Backlit Keys: Accelerometer and ambient light sensor to automatically backlight keys in low light environments when the remote is picked up or moved

MVPD Branding: Service providers can add their own company brand on the remote

There are actually some other programmable remotes that work with the Apple TV. Check them out in our list of the Best Remotes for Apple TV in 2020.

The remote, as explained above, is only available for cable and satellite television companies. This means that you won't be able to purchase the remote yourself unless it is offered through your television subscription service. Hopefully, this will change in the long run, as there are many Apple TV users who want a different remote than the one that comes with the streaming box.