What you need to know
- MasterChef: Let's Cook! is now available for download in the App Store.
- Gamers can play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Today sees the arrival of MasterChef: Let's Cook! in the App Store as a part of the growing Apple Arcade library of titles.
Playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, the new game comes ad-free and with no in-app purchases to speak of. Gamers will need an Apple Arcade subscription in order to download the game, however. Available for $4.99 per month and as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, Apple Arcade might be the best value in gaming right now.
MasterChef: Let's Cook! sees players be matched with other cooks from around the globe. They'll then choose their ingredients and "slice, prepare, plate, and serve delicious dishes with style in fun mini-games."
COOK WITH STYLE
Create an avatar and customize its features as you want! Become the coolest chef and standout by changing your outfit from a wide range of clothes, accessories, and aprons!
PROGRESS THROUGH EPISODES
To become a top chef you will have to progress through different episodes. Each episode will contain a variety of dishes, mini-games and different gameplay related to that Episode theme. Be ready to discover new utensils, recipes, and cooking gear as you progress through each episode. Collect trophies to progress. Train your skills and grow as a chef!
If that sounds like something you could enjoy, head on over to the App Store and download MasterChef: Let's Cook! right now! You have nothing to lose!
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Perhaps surprisingly, game controller support is included in this release, although you might be just as well stabbing at the screen with your fingers instead.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
