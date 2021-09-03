Today sees the arrival of MasterChef: Let's Cook! in the App Store as a part of the growing Apple Arcade library of titles.

Playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, the new game comes ad-free and with no in-app purchases to speak of. Gamers will need an Apple Arcade subscription in order to download the game, however. Available for $4.99 per month and as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, Apple Arcade might be the best value in gaming right now.

MasterChef: Let's Cook! sees players be matched with other cooks from around the globe. They'll then choose their ingredients and "slice, prepare, plate, and serve delicious dishes with style in fun mini-games."