When AirPods Pro launched late last year, they were an excellent addition to the AirPods line up. The IPX4 rating and the customizable EQ were nice, but the addition of noise-canceling was the prominent feature everyone was clamoring to get their hands on. I thought that the difference between AirPods and AirPods Pro was enough to justify the price jump and give people the option of two different styles; however, that might change soon.

The latest rumor on the AirPods 3 is that they will adopt the design of the AirPods Pro, and I think that's a bad move — here's why!

The 'Pro' moniker needs to mean something

We can argue exactly what 'Pro' means to Apple until the cows come home, but basically, for the consumer, it means you'll pay extra for better features and better performance. If you make the AirPods the same form factor and design as the AirPods Pro, I think you're losing a bit of the magic that makes the AirPods Pro, well, pro.

It's probably safe to that the noise-cancellation of the AirPods Pro will remain on the pro model, but how important will noise-cancellation be if the regular AirPods have a secure fit that isolates sound a lot better than the current AirPods do? Obviously, noise-cancellation takes that to a whole new level, but people who want high-end noise-cancellation on their headphones likely already look for over-the-ear option offered by other manufacturers — like Sony and Bose — offer the in-ear AirPods Pro. The noise-cancellation and the passive sound isolation that the ear tips design of the AirPods Pro provide made them different and unique compared to the AirPods, now half of that would be gone.

Water resistance