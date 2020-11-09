This morning, Nintendo revealed its upcoming Black Friday deals. The biggest of which includes a brand new Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) membership for only $300. Usually, getting these three things separately would run about $358, so you're basically getting the game's digital download and the subscription for free. This deal will be available starting November 22, 2020.

As part of additional Black Friday sales, several popular Nintendo Switch games will sell for only $40, that's $20 off their regular price. This will include games like Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and more.

Another Black Friday promotion will see Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! selling for only $30 instead of their regular $60 price tag.

Finally, Nintendo revealed that Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition, which includes two DLC packs and extra content will have a suggested retail price of only $20.

Prices will vary from retailer to retailer and these sales are only available as long as the products are in stock.