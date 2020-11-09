Canon has long been one of the makers of some of the best digital camera and digital camera accessories worldwide. Anybody who has a Canon camera knows just how great their products are to use, with a great line up of gear for DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and more. Of course, camera products aren't known for being the most affordable, but Canon has some amazing Black Friday deals going on right now.
While there are a few deals to mention, my favorite right now is the Canon EF-S 10-22mm Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens because it's a great addition to anyone's camera bag. Professional or amateur, an ultra-wide lens is a huge asset.
- : Canon EF-S 10-22mm Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens | Save $200 at Amazon
- : Canon EF 40mm f/2.8 STM Lens | Save $20 at Amazon
- : Canon EOS R6 | Save $100 at Amazon
- : Canon EF 16-35mm Lens | Save $100 at Amazon
Canon EF-S 10-22mm Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens | Save $200 at Amazon
An ultra-wide lens will help take your photography game to the next level. This Canon lens will help you take amazing landscapes and capture subjects in their surroundings — a useful tool for any photographer.
An ultra-wide zoom lens like can help you capture your environment so much better than a lens with a longer focal length. It's great to have a lens like this when you want to capture sprawling landscapes or create an atmosphere around your subject that tells a more immersive story.
Don't miss out on this amazing Black Friday deal on this Canon lens for 34% off!
More Black Friday deals from Canon
A good digital camera is so much better than your iPhone for a variety of shots. While I absolutely love the deal on the lens listed above, Canon has a few other deals that are worth considering if you're looking to upgrade your photography kit.
Canon EF 40mm f/2.8 STM Lens | Save $20 at Amazon
This is a perfect prime lens for carrying with you everywhere. Whether you want to capture a nice portrait or take some street-level photos, this compact 40mm focal length lens is perfect for on-the-go shoots.
Canon EOS R6 | Save $100 at Amazon
This is one of Canon's best mirrorless cameras because it shoots full-frame, meaning you're getting the best and full photo each time you press the shutter button.
Canon EF 16-35mm Lens | Save $100 at Amazon
This is an absolutely stellar lens that can be used in so many situations. If you've been looking for an upgrade to your kit that will be the most versatile, this is the lens to pick up!
