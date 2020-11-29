If you do a lot of gaming (or even if you don't), then you probably have heard of Razer. The company makes a ton of different computer gaming and audio peripherals like keyboards, mice, and headphones — and Razer is famous for adding RGB to pretty much everything. They even have their own line of laptops, if you're in the market for a non-Mac notebook. No matter what you're looking for, or if you need some gifts for others, a bunch of different Razer products are on sale for up to 50% off at Razer for Cyber Monday .

Before I started to dive into the world of more obscure mechanical keyboard brands (like Keychron and Ducky), I had a Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard. Since then, I've grown fond of Razer products, like the Kraken BT Kitty Edition that I reviewed a few weeks ago and Razer Opus headset. While these aren't part of the Cyber Monday sale, there are still plenty of other cool things to pick up that would also make fantastic gifts.

If you know a gamer girl who loves pink, then the Razer Huntsman Quartz Edition is a great keyboard. It comes in Razer's very popular Quartz colorway, which is a bubblegum pink. The Hunstman comes with Razer Optical Switches, which feel light and clicky, and this is a full-size keyboard, so you get all 104 keys (including numpad). And if you can access Razer Synapse 3 software on a PC, then you can customize the RGB lighting. For Mac users, you'll be able to use the keyboard via plug-and-play, but the customization needs to be done with a PC since Synapse 3 is not available on Mac right now. And if you're getting a pink keyboard, don't forget the pink mouse to go with it — the Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition - Quartz is the perfect companion, and it's 26% off.

For those who need a gaming headset, the Kraken Ultimate is a great option, and it's 24% off at Razer. This headset comes with THX Spatial Audio, has 50mm drivers, and an ANC microphone for clear voice chat. If you need some great wireless earbuds, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds are on sale for 31% off. These earbuds have a low latency connection, IPX4 water resistance, and custom-tuned 13mm drivers for crisp and clear sound.

Razer even has some notebooks, like the Razer Blade 15, on sale for $250 off, as well as other keyboards and game controllers. There are also more items on sale on Razer's Amazon storefront. For more savings, check out the other Cyber Monday deals we've rounded up!