Amazon's "Holiday Dash" event includes a Samsung internal solid state drive or portable solid state drive today for super low prices. While these are meant to be deals leading up to Black Friday sales, the truth is these prices are so low you can definitely consider them to be a part of Black Friday. This Amazon sale is basically the same thing as Amazon's regular daily deals, so you can expect the prices to be gone by tomorrow. If you're looking for an SSD upgrade, don't wait.

Black Friday deal Samsung internal and portable solid state drives Includes the internal 860 Evo 500GB SSD on sale for $53.99. Or grab the portable Samsung T7 2TB SSD for $249.99. The T7 just released earlier this year and has never gone for less than $300 before and more regularly sells for $330. Up to 32% off See at Amazon

Samsung's 860 Evo 500GB internal solid state drive is down to $53.99 as part of this sale. Despite having seen several deals on this super popular drive, we have never seen it go this low before. The previous best price was a drop to $58 during last year's Black Friday sales event. It normally goes for around $70 or more and peaked as high as $95 this year.

The SATA drive has read/write speeds of 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s. It's compatible with a variety of operating systems including all versions of Windows from Windows XP and up, Mac, and Linux. Samsung covers the SSD with a five-year warranty.

You can also get the Samsung T7 portable SSD with 2TB storage down to a crazy low of $249.99. It normally sells for around $320 and has never gone below $300 before, making today's price an all-new low. It's available at this price in three different colors.

The T7 has read/write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. That's almost double the speeds of the previous generation T5 drive. It uses a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connection, though, to get those speeds. If your computer doesn't support that, it's ok. The T7 is also backwards compatible and should work with any USB port.

The T7 is shock and drop resistant so you can feel comfortable carrying it around with you, especially if it's in your backpack or purse. The dynamic thermal guard technology helps protect it while it's in use, too.