What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a trailer for the upcoming documentary The Velvet Underground.
- The documentary will tell the story of the band by the same name.
- Music fans can watch the documentary from October 15.
Apple TV+ has confirmed that the upcoming music documentary The Velvet Underground will arrive on the streaming service on October 15. There's also a new trailer to get you in the mood, too.
Set to tell the story of the band by the same name, The Velvet Underground is a documentary by Todd Haynes and is already looking like it could be a must-watch for music fans everywhere.
The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock 'n' roll's most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, "The Velvet Underground" shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.
The film features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band's creative ethos: "how to be elegant and how to be brutal."
This isn't the first music-related content to appear on Apple TV+, of course. Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson is a series all about music, but this is documentary is the latest to come to Apple's service. All eyes will be on October 15 to see if it meets everyone's lofty expectations.
