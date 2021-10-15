"The Velvet Underground" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The new music documentary, which is the first film to tell the story of the legendary band, has made its global debut on Apple's streaming service.

The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock 'n' roll's most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, "The Velvet Underground" shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture. The Apple Original film features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never before seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band's creative ethos: "how to be elegant and how to be brutal."

If you haven't seen the trailer for the new documentary you can check it out below: