Villager Supplies 3UP Nintendo Switch case Bottom line: The 3UP case is a versatile bag that can be carried in three ways: clutch, sling, or shoulder bag. It's made from a tough and durable nylon material that protects it from the elements. It has a roomy main compartment for your Switch, a game card holder with 10 slots, and three pockets in the front for accessories. There's even a cutout in the middle allowing you to charge up your Switch from the front pockets if needed. The Good Durable nylon material

Soft, quilted lining for Nintendo Switch compartment

Game card holder with 10 slots

Multiple accessory pockets in the front compartment

Allows charging while inside the case

Multiple ways to carry The Bad A little expensive

A little expensive

Front pocket compartments not customizable

From $47 at Villager Supplies

One of the most versatile cases for Nintendo Switch

Villager Supplies 3UP Nintendo Switch case: What I like

Even though I haven't exactly traveled or commuted for the past year, I still like to take my Nintendo Switch with me when making the (now) rare visit to see family — you know, so I can pass the time if need be. I've been using the Villager Supplies' 3UP Case for the past few weeks, and it's one of my more versatile, all-around case options. The 3UP case is made from 600D nylon, which is pretty tough and durable. So even if you use the 3UP case in less-than-pleasant weather, your Nintendo Switch should remain safe from the elements. Villager Supplies also uses premium YKK zippers, so nothing gets inside once it's closed. There is also a zippered pocket on the back of the case for other small items, such as a charging cable.

With the 3UP case, the main compartment for the Nintendo Switch is the larger one, and it features a quilted fabric with padding to keep your console safe and sound. You'll also find a fabric flap in here that has 10 slots for game cards. Since the material is soft and has a bit of stretch to it, accessing your game cards is super easy, barely an inconvenience. I also found the flap useful as a divider between your console and something else, like one of the best extended battery packs for Nintendo Switch, since my Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition battery won't fit in the front pockets. Speaking of the front pocket, it is divided up into three smaller compartments that are designed to hold accessories like a charging brick, cables, or even additional Joy-Cons. This section's lining isn't quilted like the Switch compartment, but more like nylon, including the little dividers. There is a cutout in the middle "divider" that allows you to charge your Switch while it's inside the 3UP case (thread the USB cable through the hole), as long as the external battery that you're using can fit in the front sections. My favorite thing about the 3UP case, though, is the fact that it's so versatile when it comes down to how to carry it. Villager Supplies provides both a shoulder strap and a wrist strap so that you can pick your preferred method. For the shoulder strap, you'll need to make use of both the loop at one side of the case (or the front if you want it vertical), along with the detachable button on the other side. The button can be twisted on and off and is also where you attach the wrist strap if you so choose. I prefer to use the shoulder strap, and it's also adjustable, which is nice. The Villager Supplies' 3UP Case is just a great overall bag for your Switch, especially if you prefer to take a few accessories along. It's pricier than other options out there ProductName: What I don't like

While the front compartment sections are understandable, I sometimes wish that there weren't little dividers between each pocket. I would have preferred to stick my battery pack in there rather than right next to my Switch, but it's impossible to do with the separators. If they had done removable dividers or something, it would have been better. I also noticed that this is a relatively pricey case compared to some of the other options out there. Of course, the case itself is pretty high quality and very versatile, so you do get more choice here. If you don't mind a small splurge, then this is a great case to consider. The competition

If you aren't a big fan of how nylon bags look, but still want something that's as versatile as the 3UP case, then I would consider the Waterfield Designs Sutter Sling for Nintendo Switch instead. It's made with waxed canvas and leather, so it's still tough and durable but looks more elegant. It also has plenty of space for all of your necessities, and it can be carried as an over-the-shoulder sling. For those who want something slim and compact, while being able to hold some game cards too, then I would recommend checking out the tomtoc Slim Case for Nintendo Switch. It isn't bulky and easy to carry around with some games, but you won't be able to hold any extras. Villager Supplies 3UP Nintendo Switch case: Should you buy